Unexpected Snow Blankets Beijing, Disrupting Commutes and Closing Highways
First snowfall post-Chinese New Year blankets Beijing, surprising residents.
Authorities respond with precautionary measures, closing highways amid heavy snow.
Mixed sentiments among locals as they navigate slippery roads and enjoy the wintry scenery.
Public transport services bolstered to accommodate the city's vast population amidst ongoing snowfall.
Flexible work arrangements aid residents in managing commuting challenges caused by the sudden snow.
Nationwide impact seen as nearly 200 road segments across China close due to inclement weather.
National Meteorological Center forecasts subzero temperatures persisting, urging continued vigilance.
Read more
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ member.name }}
Read Next