The United Nations has announced the phased withdrawal of its peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)
The decision follows extensive discussions and negotiations between the UN and the DRC government
To gradually transfer responsibilities to the Congolese authorities while simultaneously ensuring stability and security in the region.
MONUSCO’s phased withdrawal will start with the eastern province of South Ki
vu, with an estimated 2,000 security personnel scheduled to leave by the end of April.
With subsequent withdrawals from North Kivu and Ituri provinces following detailed evaluations.
A timeline that hinges on the evolving security situation in the DRC and ongoing consultations with the Congolese government.
