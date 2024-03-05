UK’s Princess Catherine Spotted in Public for First Time Since January Surgery
Kate Middleton was spotted Monday for the first time since December as she continues to rest in private following her planned abdominal surgery earlier this year
The Princess of Wales, 42, sat in the passenger seat of an Audi being driven by her mom, Carole, near Windsor Castle
Middleton attempted to keep a low profile in a pair of sunglasses and a slight smile
The sighting comes as wild conspiracy theories about Middleton’s whereabouts have taken over the Internet
Kensington Palace made it clear in January that Middleton would remain behind closed doors until after Easter
Middleton’s husband, Prince William, 41, only fueled the conspiracies when he pulled out of attending a memorial service for his godfather
The mother-of-three spent a total of 13 days at the London Clinic in January until she returned to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor to be reunited with William and their kids
