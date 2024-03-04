Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal highlights Ukraine's significant economic contributions to Poland

Ukrainian refugees and businesses have notably influenced Poland's economic landscape

Funds from the EU aid initiatives support Polish cities hosting Ukrainian refugees

Ukrainian entrepreneurs contribute EUR2.3 billion in taxes and EUR4 billion in retail purchases in Poland

Defense contracts worth EUR749 million between Ukraine and Poland bolster economic ties

Concerns arise over the allocation of funds from donor conferences intended to support Ukraine

Ukraine's broader economic initiatives, like the Grain from Ukraine program, aim to aid global food security

Ukraine's resilience amid adversity showcases international support and potential pathways for regional recovery