Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal highlights Ukraine's significant economic contributions to Poland
Ukrainian refugees and businesses have notably influenced Poland's economic landscape
Funds from the EU aid initiatives support Polish cities hosting Ukrainian refugees
Ukrainian entrepreneurs contribute EUR2.3 billion in taxes and EUR4 billion in retail purchases in Poland
Defense contracts worth EUR749 million between Ukraine and Poland bolster economic ties
Concerns arise over the allocation of funds from donor conferences intended to support Ukraine
Ukraine's broader economic initiatives, like the Grain from Ukraine program, aim to aid global food security
Ukraine's resilience amid adversity showcases international support and potential pathways for regional recovery
