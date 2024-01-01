UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has warned that these are some of the most volatile times the world has seen in decades.
Citing recent upheavals in the Red Sea, ongoing confrontations in Gaza, and the incessant conflict in Ukraine
Sunak has expressed grave concern over the state of global security.
According to Sunak, the world stands on the brink of a potentially perilous period, with drastic implications for peace and security.
He pointed to the recent attacks in the Red Sea, where British airstrikes were launched against military infrastructure in Yemen
Following non-stop attacks by Houthi militants on international ships.
