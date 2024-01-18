UK Expected to Report slight Decrease in Inflation with CPI likely Easing to 3.8% in December
The UK is bracing for a potential dip in inflation as the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) is projected to ease down to 3.8% in December from 3.9% in November, according to a survey by economists.
This forecast comes ahead of an upcoming release of labor market data, which could indicate a deceleration in wage growth and a drop in job vacancies, hinting at a loosening labor market.
Should these projections hold true, Britain could begin to distance itself from having the worst inflation issue among the G7 nations.
This might also allow the Bank of England (BOE) to contemplate rate cuts sooner to bolster the stagnant economy. .
Investors have recently curbed their expectations of rate cuts for the year, now wagering on five quarter-point reductions with a 30% chance of a sixth, a decline from a near certainty of six cuts previously predicted.