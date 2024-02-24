Turning 40 Here's Why Skipping Your Annual Physical Could Cost You
There's a peculiar shift that happens as the calendar page flips over to your 40th birthday
Suddenly, the invincibility of youth starts to fade, making way
for a more pragmatic approach to health
It's a milestone that brings with it a silent agreement to start taking one's health more seriously
Yet, despite the well-documented risks that come with age
many are quick to dismiss the cornerstone of preventive healthcare the annual physical examination
Skipping your routine check-up could be a gamble not worth taking
Read more:
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ member.name }}
Read Next