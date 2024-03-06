Tultepec Aglow 35th Pyrotechnics Festival Ignites Mexico's Fireworks Capital
The 35th International Pyrotechnics Festival in Tultepec, México state, has set the sky ablaze with its vibrant display of fireworks, drawing thousands to Mexico's famed fireworks capital
The festival, spanning from its grand opening to March 17, promises a packed schedule featuring rock concerts, artisanal food, folkloric ballet, and a series of contests showcasing the best in pyrotechnic artistry
Among the highlights are the castillo de torre competition and the much-anticipated international musical fireworks contest with participants from Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, and El Salvador
The festival's opening night dazzled attendees with the traditional castillo de torre contest, where companies displayed their pyrotechnic prowess through towering structures
These intricate creations, ranging from geometric shapes to depictions of cultural icons like Nezahualcoyotl and the Mexica calendar
This event not only showcases pyrotechnic talents but also celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Tultepec, a town that produces nearly three-quarters of Mexico's fireworks
As the festival continues, it serves as a testament to the resilience and creativity of Tultepec's community