Travis Kelce's globe-trotting celebration: From Taylor Swift in Sydney to Las Vegas with the Chiefs
Following a whirlwind journey to visit his popstar girlfriend in Sydney, Travis Kelce has returned to the United States
Just hours after touching down, Kelce joined fellow NFL standout Patrick Mahomes for a party at a Las Vegas club
Kelce's Sydney trip underscored his love for Swift and their dedication to supporting each other amid busy schedules
Attending Swift's 'Eras Tour' concert, Kelce was seen enjoying the performance
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dance to her songs at Super Bowl after-party
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrated after Kelce's Chiefs secured back-to-back Super Bowl titles in overtime against the 49ers
Taylor Swift is currently halfway through her four-show run in Sydney
