Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Surprise Fans at Auckland Vegan Eatery
Customers at a Grey Lynn vegan burger restaurant were in for a treat when Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
the celebrity couple, made an unexpected visit this Saturday
Luke Burrows, the proprietor of Wise Boys, recounted how the couple wandered in around 3.30pm
inquiring about the vegan burgers without initially being recognized
The moment they were identified, the eatery buzzed with excitement as fans scrambled for photos with the stars
According to Burrows, Kardashian and Barker were curious about the burger patties, leading staff to recommend their signature 'The Wise Boy' burger
Along with some onion rings and chipotle aioli, the couple settled down for what seemed like a normal meal until their identity dawned upon both staff and customers
