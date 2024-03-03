Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Surprise Fans at Auckland Vegan Eatery

Customers at a Grey Lynn vegan burger restaurant were in for a treat when Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

the celebrity couple, made an unexpected visit this Saturday

Luke Burrows, the proprietor of Wise Boys, recounted how the couple wandered in around 3.30pm

inquiring about the vegan burgers without initially being recognized

The moment they were identified, the eatery buzzed with excitement as fans scrambled for photos with the stars

According to Burrows, Kardashian and Barker were curious about the burger patties, leading staff to recommend their signature 'The Wise Boy' burger

Along with some onion rings and chipotle aioli, the couple settled down for what seemed like a normal meal until their identity dawned upon both staff and customers