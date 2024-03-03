Tragic Factory Blaze in Verulam Claims Three Lives, Investigation Underway
Tragedy struck Missionlands, Verulam, north of Durban, as a devastating fire engulfed a furniture manufacturing factory late Friday night, leading to the death of three workers and leaving one missing
Initial reports suggest that the factory, which employed several foreign nationals, became a deadly trap for the nine men working the night shift
The fire, whose origins remain unclear, has sparked a comprehensive investigation by South African authorities
The Reaction Unit of SA (RUSA) was alerted to the catastrophe following a distressing discovery by the victims' relatives on Saturday afternoon
According to RUSA's general manager, Vinodh Singh, a search party noticed what seemed to be skeletal remains through the building's windows, prompting immediate action
RUSA officers and paramedics confirmed the presence of human remains upon arrival, with eThekwini fire and rescue services later uncovering two additional bodies
Amidst the chaos, four workers managed to escape unscathed, while another was hospitalized with burn injuries. The search continues for one worker still unaccounted for
