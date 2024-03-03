Tragedy Strikes in Lagos: Fatal Accident on BRT Lane Claims Young Boy's Life

Heart-Wrenching Incident Unfolds in Lagos: BRT Driver Apprehended After Fatal Collision

Fatal Collision Rocks Lagos: Young Boy Killed, Family Injured in BRT Lane Accident

Lagos Tragedy: BRT Driver Arrested Following Fatal Accident at Palmgroove

Authorities Respond to Lagos Tragedy: Emergency Services Mobilized After Fatal BRT Collision

Investigation Underway: Lagos Police Confirm Arrest in Wake of Fatal BRT Accident

Legal Proceedings Begin in Wake of Lagos Tragedy: BRT Driver in Custody

Addressing Road Safety Concerns: Lagos Grapples with Tragic BRT Accident Fallout