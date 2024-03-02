A car crash in Szczecin injures 17, including three children, prompting urgent response

Witnesses describe horror as a speeding vehicle plows through pedestrians, ignoring signals

Quick action from a bystander prevents further catastrophe as the driver is apprehended

Authorities launch investigation into motives behind the tragic incident, suspect in custody

Community demands answers and assurances of justice as city grapples with shock

Szczecin rallies in solidarity, emphasizing the need for pedestrian safety measures

Tragedy sparks discussions on stricter traffic regulations to prevent future accidents

Despite the devastation, Szczecin shows resilience, emphasizing unity in recovery efforts