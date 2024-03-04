SANDF Soldier Kills Colleague, Self During UN Mission
A South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldier deployed as part of the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) has fatally shot a colleague before turning the gun on himself
The tragedy occurred on 29 February, sparking a comprehensive investigation by the SANDF in collaboration with MONUSCO to unravel the circumstances leading to this fatal event
Following the incident, the SANDF swiftly convened a Board of Inquiry to work closely with the MONUSCO command in investigating the tragic event
The focus of the inquiry is to determine the factors that precipitated the violence, with an emphasis on understanding the sequence of events that led to the soldier using his official service weapon in such a devastating manner
High-ranking officials, including the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Hon Thandi Modise, have expressed profound shock and extended their deepest condolences to the families of the deceased
This incident has cast a shadow over the SANDF's deployment in the DRC, raising questions about the mental health and well-being of soldiers on foreign missions
It also underscores the volatile environment in which peacekeepers operate, particularly in the eastern regions of the DRC where conflict is rampant