Thomas Vinterberg's Playful Warning to Chris Rock on 'Another Round' Remake
Vinterberg expresses excitement for Rock's adaptation of the Oscar-winning drama.
He offers a warning to Rock, implying consequences if the remake doesn't meet expectations.
Vinterberg doesn't confirm his involvement but acknowledges Stuart Bloomberg's draft.
The original film explored alcohol's effect on creativity and happiness through a teacher experiment.
The rights were acquired by Leonardo DiCaprio's production company post-Oscars success.
