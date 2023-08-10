Third Senate Resolution Calls for Election Postponement in Pakistan

The resolution was moved by independent Senator Hilal-ur-Rehman from FATA.

The primary reasons cited for this postponement are adverse weather conditions and heightened security concerns.

It urges the Election Commission of Pakistan to identify a new suitable date that addresses these issues and permits equitable participation.

The first resolution, introduced by Senator Dilawar Khan, was passed in a thinly attended session on Jan. 5

The resolution drew alarms from major political parties, terming it 'an assault on democracy'

Read More