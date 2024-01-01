The World Health Organization (WHO) identifies dioxins as persistent environmental pollutants
Toxic compounds that linger within the human body for seven to eleven years.
These compounds are released when food, especially hot food, is packaged in cellophane or nylon bags.
The escalating danger of these harmful pollutants has now been brought to the forefront by nutritionists who warn of the potential health implications
Including the risk of cancer and damage to the immune system.
Recently, in a bid to curtail environmental damage, the Lagos State Government banned styrofoam and other single-use plastics.
