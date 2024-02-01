The Roulette Riddle: Unraveling Nico Tosa’s £1.3M Winning Streak
In the quiet hum of London’s Ritz Club casino, a Croatian businessman and his team spun a tale that continues to baffle and intrigue
In the spring of 2004, the man known as Nico Tosa took the roulette tables by storm, amassing a staggering £1.3 million ($1.75 million) in just two weeks
His success, marked by an uncanny ability to predict roulette outcomes, soon drew the casino’s suspicious gaze
Yet, despite rigorous investigations and an arrest, no evidence of foul play was uncovered
Tosa claimed the key to his success lay in exploiting the roulette wheels’ mechanical imperfections
Read More