The Roulette Riddle: Unraveling Nico Tosa’s £1.3M Winning Streak

In the quiet hum of London’s Ritz Club casino, a Croatian businessman and his team spun a tale that continues to baffle and intrigue

In the spring of 2004, the man known as Nico Tosa took the roulette tables by storm, amassing a staggering £1.3 million ($1.75 million) in just two weeks

His success, marked by an uncanny ability to predict roulette outcomes, soon drew the casino’s suspicious gaze

Yet, despite rigorous investigations and an arrest, no evidence of foul play was uncovered

Tosa claimed the key to his success lay in exploiting the roulette wheels’ mechanical imperfections

