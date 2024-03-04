Peanuts nutrient-packed, protein-rich, and heart-healthy legumes
Abundant in vitamins, minerals, and plant-based protein for well-being
Monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats lower LDL, raise HDL cholesterol
Resveratrol content supports heart health, prevents blood clot formation
High protein and fiber aid weight management, promote satiety effectively
Low glycemic index and magnesium content regulate blood sugar levels
Enhances absorption of fat-soluble vitamins, supporting overall nutrition
Versatile and delicious, suitable for snacks, meals, and spreads
