Peanuts nutrient-packed, protein-rich, and heart-healthy legumes

Abundant in vitamins, minerals, and plant-based protein for well-being

Monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats lower LDL, raise HDL cholesterol

Resveratrol content supports heart health, prevents blood clot formation

High protein and fiber aid weight management, promote satiety effectively

Low glycemic index and magnesium content regulate blood sugar levels

Enhances absorption of fat-soluble vitamins, supporting overall nutrition

Versatile and delicious, suitable for snacks, meals, and spreads