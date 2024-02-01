The Japanese embassy reassures Taylor Swift can attend Super Bowl if her Tokyo flight is on schedule.
Swift's fans wondered if she could make it to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce.
The Super Bowl outcome might add to their real-life romance narrative.
Swift's concert in Tokyo is a day before the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.
Despite the long flight and time difference, the embassy assures she can make it.
Air traffic and limited aircraft parking could pose challenges to Swift's attendance.
