The Good Doctor's Bitter-Sweet Farewell: Daniel Dae Kim's Legacy and the Show's Enduring Impact
The Good Doctor, a compelling medical drama, bids farewell in its seventh season.
Daniel Dae Kim, who played Dr. Jackson Han and was an executive producer, shares insights on the series’ legacy and the complexity of his potential return.
In a season swathed in both anticipation and melancholy, The Good Doctor prepares to draw the curtain with its seventh installment on ABC.
The medical drama, which has captivated audiences with its compelling narratives and intricate characters, now faces the bittersweet reality of its final chapters.
At the heart of its journey stands Daniel Dae Kim, not only as the memorable Dr. Jackson Han but also as a driving force behind the scenes.
As the show approaches its conclusion, Kim shares insights into the series’ legacy and the complexity of his potential return.
From the outset, Daniel Dae Kim recognized the potential in bringing the Korean drama format to an American audience, a vision that materialized into The Good Doctor.
