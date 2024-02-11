The Conjuring 4: A Thrilling Conclusion to the Horror Saga
‘THE CONJURING 4’ will be the final film in the main franchise.
New Line Cinema's crown jewel is now poised for its grand finale with "The Conjuring 4," and Michael Chaves, the director who steered the series' last installment, is in negotiations to helm this final chapter.
Since its inception in 2013, the Conjuring Universe has cast a spell over audiences, weaving tales of the supernatural that have sent shivers down countless spines.
With a box office haul of over $2.1 billion worldwide, the franchise has proven to be a veritable gold mine for New Line Cinema.
Michael Chaves, who directed "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" and "The Nun II," has become an integral figure in the Conjuring Universe. H