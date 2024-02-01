The Baotu Spring in Jinan, Shandong Province, China, is adorned with vibrant lanterns in anticipation of the Chinese New Year.
This marks the start of preparations for the 43rd Baotu Spring Lantern Show, a yearly event that merges natural beauty and traditional celebration.
The 2024 edition holds special significance as it aligns with the auspicious Year of the Dragon, beginning on February 10, 2024.
The lantern display, set against the backdrop of the spring,
creates a magical ambiance, symbolizing the cultural heritage and festive spirit of the region.
The 43rd Baotu Spring Lantern Show promises to be a major highlight for both locals and tourists during the New Year celebrations.
