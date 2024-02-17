The annual Musicares dinner, a beacon of humanitarian acknowledgment in the music world, is scheduled to unfurl its magic tomorrow night at the LA Convention Center
This year’s spotlight shines on rock legend Jon Bon Jovi who is set to be honored at the event
In an evening expected to be brimming with nostalgia, Bon Jovi will take the stage with his band, following a series of acts that will pay homage to their illustrious career by covering some of their most popular hits
As the anticipation builds, there’s a conspicuous absence that has caught the attention of fans and industry insiders alike
Despite speculation, former band member Richie Sambora, who parted ways with the band a decade ago, is not expected to be present at the event
Sources indicate there has been no recent contact between Sambora and Bon Jovi, quashing hopes of a surprise reunion