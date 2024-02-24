Thai students offer to sleep in haunted places, merging superstition with entrepreneurship.
Inspired by Japan, they reassure clients with video reports for a fee.
Despite fears, they garner interest but await formal deals.
They advertise on Facebook, ready to tackle supernatural challenges.
One is fearless, the other fearful, yet both remain committed.
They merge cultural beliefs with business opportunities.
Cheng's Facebook serves as the gateway to their ghost-busting service
They navigate the realm of the supernatural while venturing into business.
Read more:
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ member.name }}
Read Next