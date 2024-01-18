Tesla Inc. Grapples with Steepest Market Value Decline Since IPO
The year 2024 has begun on a rocky note for Tesla Inc, the electric vehicle (EV) giant led by Elon Musk.
In a marked contrast to a prosperous 2023 during which its shares more than doubled, Tesla has experienced a loss of over $94 billion in market value in the first two weeks of the new year.
This steep fall in value signifies Tesla’s worst start to a year since its initial public offering in 2010, with its stock plummeting by 12% – the most substantial decline since 2016.
Several factors are believed to have contributed to this downturn. Firstly, there has been a slowing growth in EV demand, particularly in the U.S.
Secondly, aggressive price cuts in China have intensified competition and seem to suggest a ‘race to the bottom’ for the industry.
