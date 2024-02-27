NASA's Close Encounter Radar Images Unveil Near-Earth Asteroid 2008 OS7's Secrets
Nasa's Deep Space Network planetary radar has provided the first comprehensive images of the stadium-sized asteroid
This space rock, passing close to Earth on February 2, posed no risk of impact, orbiting at a safe distance of 1.8 million miles
The collected data allowed JPL scientists to assess the asteroid's size, spin, shape, and surface features.
The recent observations are part of NASA's broader mission to keep a watchful eye on the heavens,
Astronomers have successfully identified over 90% of the larger, potentially civilization-ending asteroids.
However, the quest continues as an estimated 15,000 near-Earth asteroids over 460 feet wide remain undiscovered
These efforts are crucial for mapping out any that could veer dangerously close to our planet.
