Electric Cars Emit More Particulate Pollution Study Unveils
The research, conducted by Emissions Analytics, highlights concerns over particulate emissions from brakes and tyres in EVs
It found that brakes and tires on EVs release 1,850 times more particle pollution compared to modern tailpipes
Electric vehicles release up to 1,850 times more particulate matter from tire and brake wear study
Electric cars still use tires made from petroleum that create particle pollution as they wear.
Hesham Rakha, a professor at Virginia Tech, expressed caution, noting the study is partially correct.
The study's findings come at a time when California is aggressively pushing for a ban on the sale of gas vehicles by 2035.
The recent update by the Environmental Protection Agency emphasises the importance of addressing fine particle pollution.
