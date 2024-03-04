Goa Undergraduate Students Develop Battle-Ready FPV Drone Innovation.
Students Also Commit to Free Technology Education to Empower Local People.
Three students from Goa are designing a fighter jet that offers free training.
Three undergraduate students from Goa have designed a first-person view (FPV) drone with combat capabilities, all within a modest budget of Rs 1 lakh.
Young innovators Delvin Cardoso, Risa Barretto and Pratik Borkar do not give up on creating this pioneering technology.
They have embarked on a mission to democratize drone technology by offering free training to students and farmers and showcasing its potential in defense, agriculture and emergency response.
Delvin Cardoso, together with his teammates, leads this initiative with a clear vision.
The future looks promising as more youth and farmers become adept at using drones thanks to the efforts of these young innovators.
Read more:
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ member.name }}
Read Next