Google Axes Popular Indian Apps Over Billing Policy Dispute, Escalates Three-Year Tension
Alphabet's firm asserts these companies have avoided fees, despite ample preparation time
The move comes as Indian startups continue to protest against Google's practices, particularly its in-app fee charges
Matrimonial apps, like Bharat Matrimony, have gained popularity in India, with over 50 million downloads
Info Edge’s Naukri and 99acres, audio storytelling apps Kuku FM and Stage, Alt Balaji’s Altt, dating service QuackQuack were also axed from the store.
Bharat Matrimony's CEO, Murugavel Janakiraman, expressed intentions to explore legal avenues
Android handsets command about 95% of the smartphone market in India
More than a dozen firms in India have challenged Google’s Play Store billing policy in recent years,
Read more:
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ member.name }}
Read Next