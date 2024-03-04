Amalgam Collection unveils miniature Lamborghinis Revuelto and Countach LP400.
18 scale models meticulously crafted, embodying refinement and luxury.
Countach LP400 captures 70s automotive design allure.
Revuelto embodies future Lamborghini design with hybrid powertrain.
Each model over 400 hours of artisan work, thousands of precision components.
Exclusive miniatures investments where art and automobiles converge.
Amalgam Collection's models replicate originals, appealing to high-end collectors.
Limited production 199 units for each model redefine opulence.
