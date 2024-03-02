Apple's Project Titan, an electric vehicle endeavor, has been abruptly halted.
Started in 2014 to rival Tesla with a luxury autonomous electric vehicle.
Despite a $10 billion investment and a 2,000-person team, the project faced insurmountable challenges.
Internal conflicts, development hurdles, and industry changes led to its demise.
Apple's shift towards AI technology is evident in the decision to disband Project Titan.
Raises concerns about Apple's innovation capacity and diversification efforts.
Provides insights into the challenges of entering the competitive automotive industry.
Apple remains involved in automotive tech like CarPlay and autonomous driving software.
