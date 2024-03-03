Tech Sector's Turmoil Continues in 2024: Major Layoffs Across Pixar, Google, Microsoft
The final total of layoffs for 2023 ended up being 262,735, according to Layoffs.fyi.
Fisker Plans to lay off 15% of its workforce and says it likely does not have enough cash on hand to survive
Bumble Is letting go of about 350 employees, accounting for 30% of its workforce.
Apple Is likely cutting hundreds of employees who worked on the company’s autonomous electric car project
Sony Is laying off 900 employees from its PlayStation unit.
Finder Eliminated roughly 60 employees, or 17% of its workforce
Amazon Is reportedly cutting jobs in its healthcare businesses One Medical and Amazon Pharmacy.
