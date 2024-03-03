Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour Hits Singapore for Two Weekends
Taylor Swift will perform six shows at the National Stadium in Singapore
Shows are scheduled on March 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9
Sabrina Carpenter joins as a special guest for the concerts
Swift surprises fans by performing two songs at each tour date
During a Melbourne show, she lifts the surprise song rule, allowing repeats
New album The Tortured Poets Department unveiled with bonus tracks
Fans track surprise songs and mashups performed at each show
