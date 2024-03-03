Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour Hits Singapore for Two Weekends

Taylor Swift will perform six shows at the National Stadium in Singapore

Shows are scheduled on March 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9

Sabrina Carpenter joins as a special guest for the concerts

Swift surprises fans by performing two songs at each tour date

During a Melbourne show, she lifts the surprise song rule, allowing repeats

New album The Tortured Poets Department unveiled with bonus tracks

Fans track surprise songs and mashups performed at each show