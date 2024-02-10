Taylor Swift to Break Concert Attendance Record in Australia
She performed in massive stadiums and arenas for crowds of up to 70,000.
Now, she's set to surpass her own records in Australia.
The Melbourne Cricket Ground expects 260,000 attendees over three nights.
Swift's elaborate stage setup limits available seating but promises a unique experience.
Despite upcoming European shows, MCG may hold Swift's attendance record indefinitely.
