Taylor Swift to Boost Super Bowl LVIII Viewership? NFL Fandom Among Women Surges
Swift's attendance at games has led to increased viewership and engagement for the NFL
Swift's presence at NFL games has become a recurring theme in recent months
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce, a star player for the Kansas City Chiefs, will be competing against the San Francisco 49ers
Swift's 'The Eras Tour' continues to break records, having reportedly grossed over one billion dollars
By bringing more women into the fold of professional football fandom, Swift is helping to break down gender barriers in sports viewership
