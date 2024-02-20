Taylor Swift, despite being in Melbourne for her Eras Tour, won four prestigious awards at the People's Choice Awards on February 18, 2024.
Her awards included Female Artist of the Year, Pop Artist of the Year, Concert Tour of the Year, and Social Celebrity of the Year.
Swift's absence was notable, but her influence and connection with fans were deeply felt through her victories and gratitude expressed on Instagram.
Travis Kelce, Swift's boyfriend, also won Athlete of the Year, adding to the power couple's success.
Other notable winners at the awards ceremony included Lenny Kravitz, Adam Sandler, Olivia Rodrigo, and America Ferrera.
Swift's Eras Tour Film was recognized as the Movie of the Year, highlighting the tour's global impact.
The Australian leg of Swift's tour was historic, attracting over 288,000 attendees and showcasing her evolution as an artist.
Swift's departure from Melbourne, wearing symbols of her relationship with Kelce, emphasized their strong bond despite geographical distances.
