Taylor Swift reflects on family ties during Eras Tour stop in Singapore.
Taylor shares childhood memories of her mother growing up in Singapore.
The pop superstar's mom spent her early years in Singapore with her family.
Taylor expresses gratitude to fans for honoring her family's connection to Singapore.
She reminisces about her mom's nostalgia during a 2016 interview.
Taylor's parents have been supportive of her career, especially during the Eras Tour.
On Mother's Day, Taylor pays tribute to her mom with a special performance.
The singer's next five shows in Singapore will take place from Sunday to March 9.
