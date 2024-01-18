Survey by Health Canada Shows Rising Trend of Legal Cannabis Purchases in Canada
Findings from the latest Health Canada annual survey show a steady rise in legal cannabis purchases, with 73% of respondents acquiring cannabis from legal sources.
This is a significant surge from the 37% reported in 2019, a year after cannabis was legalized in the country. In 2022, this figure stood at nearly 70%.
The survey, conducted between May and July 2023, garnered responses from 11,690 Canadians.
Moreover, the survey documented a decline in the average monthly expenditure on cannabis, dropping from $73 in 2018 to approximately $63.
Besides the growth in legal cannabis purchases, the survey indicates a stable percentage of daily or almost daily cannabis usage since 2018.
