Suhana Khan Expands Her Real Estate Portfolio in Alibaug's Celebrity Haven
February 13, 2024, the young actress acquired a sprawling 78,361 sq ft parcel of land, a testament to her burgeoning career and financial acumen.
The transaction, which saw Khan paying a stamp duty of ₹57 lakh, is her second notable foray into Alibaug's real estate market.
Following her debut in the film industry with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, Khan's interest in securing prime property in Thal village is indicative of her vision.
Her previous acquisition, an agricultural land spread across 1.5 acres with three structures, purchased for ₹12.91 crore in June last year.
Alibaug has long been the retreat of choice for Bollywood's finest and business moguls alike, offering serene landscapes and luxurious properties.
Beginning a new chapter for Suhana Khan, who recently marked her territory in this celebrity-favored locale with a significant real estate investment.
As more celebrities follow suit, the quaint village of Thal and the broader Alibaug area are poised to transform into an even more exclusive enclave.
