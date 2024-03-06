Sudan Conflict Escalates Rapid Support Forces Gain Ground, Threatening State Collapse
Since April 2023, Sudan has been embroiled in a brutal civil war, pitching the Sudan Armed Forces against the formidable Rapid Support Forces
This conflict has rapidly expanded beyond Khartoum, with recent military engagements marking significant setbacks for the Sudan Armed Forces, particularly in Darfur and South Kordofan
The possibility of Rapid Support Forces leader, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), rising as Sudan's new ruler is increasingly likely, influenced by tactical superiority and strategic political maneuvers
The outbreak of civil war in Sudan stems from deep-seated tensions between different factions within the country's security apparatus. Historically, the Sudan Armed Forces have been a dominant force in Sudanese politics, having orchestrated multiple coups since Sudan's independence
However, the emergence of the Rapid Support Forces, initially as government-backed militias and later as a powerful paramilitary group, has challenged this dominance
The escalation in April 2023 followed years of growing rivalry, exacerbated by the failure of the Sudan Armed Forces to maintain political stability and manage the country's democratic transition effectively
Analysis of the conflict reveals significant military and political miscalculations by the Sudan Armed Forces, contributing to their current predicament