Rihanna's Rocking Performance set the stage on fire for the pre-wedding
The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have become the focal point of global attention, drawing an illustrious guest list that reads like a who's who of the international elite
From Bollywood luminaries to tech moguls and international celebrities, the event sets a new benchmark for opulence and exclusivity in the world of high-profile nuptials
The festivities, spread over three days in the picturesque city of Jamnagar, Gujarat, showcased an unparalleled blend of tradition and luxury
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg posed at the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, in Jamnagar
SRK, Ranveer Singh pose with Dwayne Bravo at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash
Gujarat: Pop star Rihanna leaves from Jamnagar after attending the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant