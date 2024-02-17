Sprengel Museum returns stolen Modigliani, signaling restitution's importance.
Raphaël Denis identifies stolen artwork, stressing provenance research.
Virginia Museum removes 44 stolen pieces, committing to righting wrongs.
Women's vital role in WWII art restitution recognized.
27 women in Allied army unit helped recover stolen art.
Dallas foundation honors women's WWII efforts.
Rose Valland's memoir highlights women's contributions.
Restitution of Tête de Femme showcases justice and heritage respect.
Read more
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ member.name }}
Read Next