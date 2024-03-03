Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer's form remains a concern as he was dismissed for three runs in the Ranji Trophy semi-final.
This performance follows his recent exclusion from the BCCI Central Contract List for 2023-24.
This raises questions about his future in the national team.
Shreyas Iyer, once celebrated for his exceptional performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup.
Drastic downturn is seen in Shreyas Iyer's Test career.
Despite a promising start in Test cricket, Iyer's last seven matches have yielded only 187 runs at an average of 17.00.
His recent outing in the Ranji Trophy semi-final for Mumbai against Tamil Nadu, where he got for just three runs.
Shreyas Iyer's recent form and BCCI contract exclusion serve as a crucial juncture in his career.
