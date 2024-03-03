Nathan Lyon Leads Australia to Victory Over New Zealand in Wellington Test with Stellar 10-Wicket Haul
In an electrifying display of spin bowling, Nathan Lyon spearheaded Australia's triumph against New Zealand in the first Test at Wellington's Basin Reserve, claiming a remarkable 10 wickets across both innings
His exceptional performance not only clinched the match for Australia but also positioned them as frontrunners in the series.
The match, which commenced with Australia batting first, saw Cameron Green's standout innings of 174, rescuing his team from a precarious 89-4
Australia's eventual total of 383 laid a solid foundation, with Nathan Lyon contributing a valuable 41 runs, marking a unique milestone in his career
Despite not having scored a fifty or a hundred, Lyon became the first cricketer to reach 1500 runs, underlining his importance to the team beyond his bowling prowess.
New Zealand, on the pursuit of victory, found themselves grappling with Lyon's spin wizardry. Beginning the day at 111-3, the home side's aspirations rapidly diminished as they lost their last seven wickets for just 70 runs.
Lyon, exploiting the spin-friendly conditions, dismantled New Zealand's batting lineup with innings figures of 6-65 off 27 overs, culminating in a match total of 10-108