Spider-Man movies ranked: Sequels stumble, masterpieces emerge
In the realm of superhero cinema, Spider-Man movies have long been a box office favorite
Marvel and Sony have capitalized on the web-slinger's enduring popularity, delivering a series of live-action films that have captivated audiences worldwide
As we reflect on these releases, let's delve into how they rank from worst to best, according to Rotten Tomatoes
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) finds itself at the bottom of the list. With a meandering narrative and questionable casting choices, the film failed to resonate with critics and fans alike
Similarly, Spider-Man 3 (2007) stumbled due to its overly ambitious story, attempting to cram multiple villains and plotlines into a single feature
Moving up the rankings, The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) showcases Andrew Garfield's strong performance as Peter Parker, despite the film's flaws
It's Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) that truly stands out. By uniting three generations of Spider-Man, the film delivers breathtaking visuals and performances that have left an indelible mark on the superhero genre