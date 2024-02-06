Residents of Southern California are grappling with the aftermath of devastating floods and mudslides that recently wreaked havoc on their communities. Particularly hard-hit was the Fryman Canyon neighborhood of Studio City, where homes were invaded by destructive torrents of mud, rendering them uninhabitable.
Homes in Fryman Canyon neighborhood invaded, rendered uninhabitable by destructive mud torrents.
Residents share harrowing tales of escaping mudslides, losing cherished belongings.
Local returning from Grammy Awards finds disaster, reminiscent of El Niño-fueled 1990s floods.
Recovery expected to be challenging; lack of insurance for mudslide damage highlights broader disaster threats.
