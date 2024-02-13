South Africa Deploys 2,900 Troops to Eastern DRC

In a decisive move to address the escalating conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), South Africa has committed to deploying 2,900 troops as part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) initiative.
The SADC force, comprising troops from South Africa, Tanzania, and Malawi, has been granted an offensive mandate to support the DRC's army in its fight against armed groups, including the M23 rebels.
These Tutsi-led rebels pose a significant threat to the North Kivu provincial capital, Goma, and have been instrumental in the ongoing instability in the region.
The deployment of South African troops will last for one year, from December 15, 2023, to December 15, 2024, and comes at a crucial time when the United Nations peacekeepers and an East African force are preparing to leave the region.
This mission to restore peace and security in the eastern DRC carries a substantial financial burden, with an estimated cost of 2 billion rand ($106 million).