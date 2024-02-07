Snap Inc Shares Plunge Over 30% on Disappointing Revenue Report
Snap Inc, the parent company of popular social media platform Snapchat, suffered a major blow with its shares plunging over 30% in premarket trading. The drastic drop is attributed to a disappointing revenue report for the holiday quarter.
The firm reported a mere 5% surge in revenue to $1.36 billion, missing the $1.38 billion projection set by analysts. The annual revenue report showed no sign of growth, painting a picture of a strenuous operating environment.
CEO Evan Spiegel is navigating the company through extensive restructuring, including job cuts aimed at reducing hierarchy and promoting in-person collaboration.
Despite these measures, Snap anticipates a substantial loss for the upcoming period, a forecast worse than what analysts had envisioned.
The company has been striving to recover from the aftermath of Apple's privacy changes in 2021 that had drastic effects on ad tracking.