California's Most Powerful Storm: Ski Resorts Closed, Urgent Evacuations in Yosemite
California's strongest storm prompts closure of nine Lake Tahoe ski resorts and Yosemite evacuations.
Sierra Nevada braces for up to 10 feet of snow, triggering blizzard warnings across 300 miles.
National Weather Service urges residents to take shelter, anticipating power outages and road closures.
Backcountry avalanche warnings issued around Lake Tahoe and Yosemite areas.
Yosemite National Park closes with visitors ordered to leave; over 7 feet of snow expected.
California Highway Patrol imposes travel restrictions on Interstate 80, mandating tire chains.
Storm brings potential relief to Sierra snowpack, crucial for the state's water supplies.
Read more
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ member.name }}
Read Next